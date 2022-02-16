Kaitlin Butts Announces Brand New Project, Drops Powerful Single ‘Blood’

Kaitlin Butts is a country music force. We named her debut album, Same Hell Different Devil, to our best albums of 2015 list, and her single "Don't Push It" landed inside our "Top 21 Most Favorite Texas and Red Dirt Singles of '16."

Since her debut album she has kept us intrigued with a couple of singles, including "White River" in '19, and '21s "How Lucky Am I." That latter inspired by her husband Flatland Cavalry frontman Cleto Cordero, whom she wed in '20.

Some quick math and that's seven years since her spectacular debut album, meaning we are all over here chomping at the bit for a new full-length project. Well, some good news sports fans, we will be getting just that on April 15th. The album is titled What Else Can She Do?

Butts took to social media on the day her new single "Blood" was released:

"Today I released the first single off of my NEW ALBUM “What Else Can She Do”...Thank you to everyone that came out to my show last night in Fort Worth to celebrate and pop champagne with me. It’s been a long time coming & I couldn’t be more giddy and excited to share these songs with y’all. Thank you to my small and mighty team for your hard work and getting every little piece of the puzzle together for this release. Couldn’t have done it without any one of ya. You’re the real MVP."

What Else Can She Do? is available for pre-order now.

TRACK LIST:

1. it won’t always be this way

2. bored if i don’t

3. what else can she do

4. jackson

5. she’s using

6. blood

7. in the pines