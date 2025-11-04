Texas is a big, for the most part, friendly state. But don't get too comfortable, there are a few places in the Lone Star State that are off-limits to most people. Trying to swing by these places for a visit could get you into big trouble.

While visiting or traveling across Texas, you'll find many fascinating places to see and destinations offering a wide range of things to explore. We've got historical landmarks, natural wonders, and even a few rad manmade spots.

DO NOT ENTER: Top Secret Places Found In Texas

But, first, before we dive into the list of places that you are not allowed to visit, how about we share a few great spots that everyone is allowed to visit?

The Alamo (San Antonio) – The symbol of Texas' fight for independence, the Alamo is a historic mission and the site of a pivotal battle in 1836. Visit here to learn about Texas' history. Big Bend National Park – A national park located in southwestern Texas, Big Bend is full of rugged landscapes, hiking trails, and, of course, the Rio Grande River. The Texas State Capitol (Austin) – The Texas State Capitol is an architectural masterpiece. It's another great spot to learn about Texas history. Space Center Houston – This museum offers a behind-the-scenes look at NASA's programs. Tour the Johnson Space Center and see artifacts, including spacecraft and astronaut suits. Padre Island National Seashore – A beautiful stretch of coastline that offers folks fun beach activities, bird-watching, and more.

Six Spots You Are Banned From Visiting in Texas

But there are a few places that even attempting to visit could get you into trouble. Know before you go, Here Are Five Spots You Are Banned From Visiting.