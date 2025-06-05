We drink it in mixed drinks, for tummy aches, and for the sheer refreshment that comes with it. But some bad news as we head into summer here in Texas a popular mineral water is being recalled due to potential contamination.

Coca-Cola issued the voluntary recall due to possible contamination by pseudomonas, a common bacterium found in water sources, including mineral water, according to Statesman.

Topo Chico Sold From Two Texas Stores Now Under Recall

"An infection from pseudomonas is generally low risk in people with healthy immune systems, but “potentially deadly” for immunocompromised people, according to the Cleveland Clinic."

According to a statement from Coca-Cola, this particular bacterium is typically found in water sources, including mineral water. "The safety and quality of the products we offer our consumers is our top priority," via Coca-Cola.

Do You Shop At Costco or Sam's Club?

If you purchased 16.9-ounce glass bottles of Topo Chico at Costco or Sam's Club you need to check your bottles for these lot numbers:

11A2543

12A2543

13A2541

If you find that you have purchased a recalled product, you can return it to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange. You can also contact Coca-Cola at 1-800-GET-COKE.

Symptoms of Pseudomonas Infection

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms include:

Chills

Fatigue

Fever.

Joint pain.

Low blood pressure (hypotension)

Muscle pain

Earache

Fluid that comes out of your ear (discharge)

Hearing loss

Headache

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

Red eyes

Sudden vision loss

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Discolored (red, brown or purple) bumps

Foul-smelling, clear or pink fluid that drains from a wound (draining wound)

White or yellow pus-filled bumps (abscess)

Having to pee suddenly or uncontrollably (urge incontinence)

Leaking pee when you don’t mean to (urinary incontinence)

Pain around the pelvic area

Pain when you pee (dysuria)

Peeing more than usual (frequent urination)

As with most infections, Individuals with compromised immune systems are at a greater risk.