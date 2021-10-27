Not sure if it's the price tag that's scaring off potential buyers, but it seems as if George Strait's stunning estate, in the exclusive community of The Dominion, outside of San Antonio, has been on the market for a long time.

This, though, is the first time that I've seen pictures of the property and inside the massive home -- and yes, this house is fit for a king. The king of country.

Some good news for a potential buyer, the asking price for the property just dropped $600,000 -- now this marvelous home can be yours for a mere $6.9 million. Quick math and the mortgage on that loan will be just south of $40,000 per month.

This home is absolutely stunning.

But we're not here to talk money. The new owner will enjoy over twelve secluded and private acres. This magnificent home was built of imported adobe construct and is unlike anything else, endless attention to details can be found around every corner.

The home features fourteen hand-sculpted fireplaces, Bill Tull built the home custom for the Straits, and designed the stained glass windows, saguaro cactus rib shutters, and copper bar top. Occasional exposed adobe walls allow you to appreciate the art behind the hand plastered walls.

But that's not all.

This estate was masterfully designed to capture and blend indoor and outdoor spaces effortlessly providing the ultimate entertaining venue. You'll also notice the infinity edge pool and spa with a mosaic finish that overlooks picturesque views of Downtown San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country.

The home has been on the market for 267, so not as long as I thought, but regardless if it stays for sale for the next decade, it is a work of art.

How About a Full Tour of George Strait's Stunning San Antonio Adobe Estate? Some good news for a potential buyer, the asking price for the property just dropped $600,000 -- now this marvelous home can be yours for a mere $6.9 million. Quick math and the mortgage on that loan will be just south of $40,000 per month.