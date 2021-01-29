Traffic Switch Happening At Tyler’s Hwy. 69 and FM 346 Overpass As Work Nears Completion

The long awaited overpass at Highway 69 South and FM 346 just south of Tyler has a few projects to go and it'll be open for smooth sailing from Tyler to Bullard.

The $16.7 million dollar project has been in the works for years now and you can see the light at the end of the tunnel. The intersection, previously controlled by traffic lights, will soon feature a bridge for U.S. Hwy. 69 over FM 346 allowing for better traffic flow along the major corridor. TxDOT and contractors have been working on the project for years now and now is the time to shift some lanes as the project begins to wrap up.

Beginning Monday, February 1st, work will begin on repaving the travel lanes of U.S. Hwy. 69 to FM 346. Paving operations will happen daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will require moving daytime traffic to the newly constructed bridge. TxDOT says the work will happen on US 69 one direction at a time and traffic will be reduced to one lane in the direction of paving operations. TxDOT describes the rest of the operation:

Once the inside lane is paved in either direction, traffic will be moved to the new bridge during the day and back to the travel lanes at night. During daytime work, US 69 traffic must cross the bridge and utilize a turnaround to access FM 346. Paving operations are expected to take three days for each direction of travel. Normal traffic flow returns when all paving is completed.

While all of the construction and repaving is happening, remember it is still an active construction zone with a reduced speed limit of 60 m.p.h. If you are ticketed for speeding in the construction zone, your fine will double. Slow down for the workers while this work goes on and soon you'll be back at the 70 m.p.h. while gliding over FM 346 on the much anticipated overpass.