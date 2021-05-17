A Child Destroyed a Texas Interchange and TxDOT Was Thrilled With It

This past weekend, the fantasy of every small child became a reality for a 6-year-old leukemia survivor in Texas.

As Texas is the world's capital for road construction, the interchange between US 183 and I-35 in Austin is in the process of being upgraded. TxDOT is building a new interchange that is shorter and "less steep" for drivers. I'm sorry, but I kind of like those interchanges that bring me to dizzying heights, and then let me fly down to the freeway like a fighter pilot. That's the kid in me.

Get our free mobile app

However, when it came time to take down the existing sections of roadway to facilitate the new interchange, TxDOT went with an expert in demolitions who would most effectively do this hazardous job.

A 6-year-old boy.

According to KXAN in Austin, TxDOT teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and gave the task to a young man named Archer. With a name like that, this kid has a future.

via GIPHY

Just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 15th, Archer was given the opportunity to press the button that brought down the overpass, turning it into a pile of rubble. Which is every 6-year-olds dream. According to KXAN, Archer was pretty pleased with his result:

“I blew up a bridge,” said Archer on Saturday morning. “It was fun and it was loud!”

I'm sure that every little boy who ever spent time playing with toys, would delight in building giant LEGO structures, only to gleefully channel their inner Godzilla and knock them down with impunity. It's what kids do, and it's cool that Archer was able to scale up his destructive footprint.

Kudos to TxDOT and Make-A-Wish for giving this young man the thrill of a lifetime.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys