Tragedy On Lake Georgetown. Teen Dies From Fatal Cliff Jumping Incident

With summer-like temperatures and humidity levels already here, Texans are looking for ways to escape from it all. In many cases, we turn to a pool, a pond, a river, or a lake to cool off in, get some relief from the heat and have some fun too. But while out having fun we must be safe as water can be unforgiving.

This past weekend while out having some fun and cooling off, a 16-year-old Texas boy tragically lost his life while on Lake Georgetown in central Texas, just north of Austin. The teen was diving from the cliffs on the lake and after diving in, he never resurfaced.

Local authorities received 9-1-1 calls about the accident and the Georgetown Fire Department responded and located the teen below the surface of the water around 4 p.m. Saturday (May 14th). He was transported to a local hospital where medical teams tried tirelessly to revive him. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead Monday afternoon.

The teen was a student at Stony Point High School in Round Rock (KXAN). Counselors have been on site all week to speak with students about this tragic accident. A memorial for the teen will be held this Saturday.

This accident could have been prevented if the rules of the lake had been followed. The City of Georgetown has an ordinance on the city's website that prohibits cliff diving at the lake. "It shall be unlawful for any person to dive or jump from any cliff or rock face in a City park. It shall be unlawful to knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence, cause any person to dive, jump or fall from any cliff or rock face in a City park." This lake is part of the city's parks department.

This particular lake is also governed by the U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers and their regulations prohibit cliff jumping or diving at any of its lakes, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

So when you are out having a great time at the pool, river, or lake this summer, please observe all posted rules and know what kind of activities are allowed and prohibited because it could save your life.

