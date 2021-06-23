We got news yesterday from our partners at Screencrush that a new Transformers movie has been confirmed for release next year and we even got the title, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. We even got some minor details about the movie. Being the fan (fan is an understatement but that's beside the point) of Transformers that I am, I needed to dig a little further into this.

I have come across some minor spoilers that I thought would be fun to share with you and why I may need to revisit a version of Transformers I haven't been the biggest fan of.

Way back in the early 90's, Transformers: Beast Wars became the next iteration of Transformers animated shows. Instead of hand drawn animation like the original series, the show opted for computer animation, which was the super new technological leap at the time. It does not hold up well today.

Honestly, I was not the biggest fan of Beast Wars, which will raise an eyebrow among diehard fans. There is a lot lore that was added into Beast Wars. I may have to go back and give the show a chance again. In the meantime, the Netflix Transformers series is going to explore the Beast Wars era, too, when the new season debuts next month.

Beast Wars is hot right now.

The basic details of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is that it will feature the three factions from Beast Wars, Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons. The Terrorcons seem to be the main bad guys of the movie. After digging a little further, however, I was able to find out some of the characters that will be featured and it sounds pretty cool.

All of this comes from tfw2005.com, which is a site dedicated to all things Transformers. They were at the digital press briefing for the new movie and shared this info:

The movie will take place in the 90's following the events of the Bumblebee movie.

We'll see Optimus Prime and Bumblebee as they appeared at the end of Bumblebee.

Mirage (looks to be a master of disguise, able to transform into any vehicle) and Arcee (inspired by original animated show in robot form, Ducati motorcycle as alt form) will be the additional Autobots.

The Terrorcons will be Nightbird (which is an interesting name choice considering that name was used for a man made Transformer from the original animated series) and Scourge who was featured in the Beast Wars show.

Maximals will include Optimus Primal (Maximal leader, gorilla as alt form), Airazor (a scout with a alt form of a falcon in the Beast Wars series) and Rhinox (fan favorite from Beast Wars, alt form of a rhinoceros).

You know what, this sounds kinda cool. No word on plot details other than Maximals and Predacons are enemies and both will be enemies of the Terrorcons. We will get some exploration of the growth of Optimus Prime being the leader of the Autobots.

I'm excited for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It is scheduled for release on June 24, 2022, so we have right at a year until it hits theaters. Time to revisit Transformers: Beast Wars and those (wow, they're awful lol) 90's computer generated animations.