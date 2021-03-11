As a pet owner, this story made my heart sink. A family traveling through the East Texas area is now frantically searching for their four-legged family member after the dog jumped out of the family's RV.

It happened around midday Thursday

In a post to the Ruston Pets Lost & Found, Stephanie Jordan, who is from Georgia, says her family noticed their dog Ronin was missing after last seeing him in Tyler.

At some point during the family's travel through Louisiana, Jordan believes that Ronin jumped out the back window of the RV while her family was up front. When they noticed that Ronin was missing, they'd passed the Shreveport area near Simsboro.

Now they are asking for the public's help in finding Ronin. He's described as a boxer/terrier mix, mostly tan with black coloring on his nose, and is wearing a black and yellow e-collar.

Jordan describes Ronin as extremely sweet and loves people, so I hope someone is able to help them locate him.

In the same post, Jordan mentions that she received one call about a deceased dog found near exit 617 near Marshall. This hasn't been confirmed to be Ronin, and I'm sending as many positive vibes out as I can for this family.

In the search for Ronin, please be safe. Don't stop on the interstate or leave your vehicle parked near the road. You can reach out to Jordan in the Facebook post by clicking here with any information you may have as we hope to reunite this family.