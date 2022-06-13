Trey Is Definitely Shy At First, But Total Love After Warming Up

Get our free mobile app

Trey has an anniversary coming up with Pets Fur People, but it's one he'd rather not celebrate. Instead, he would love to start over with a new anniversary date with you. July 31st will mark the 365th day he's been living at the Humane Society. This is a year anniversary he doesn't want to see come true.

Trey is pretty shy when you first meet him, however, according to Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director, once he feels comfortable with you he is nothing but love!

He's a retriever/Labrador mix and he's estimated to be almost seven years old. Trey was rescued as a stray, so not much is known about his past, except that he is leash trained. He is a healthy seventy pounds and has just completed heartworm medication after being positive for heartworms when he arrived.

Trey will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, a new bed, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Trey call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

