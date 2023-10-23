13 Safety Tips For East Texas Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters

Get our free mobile app

When I was a kid growing up in Grand Prairie, Texas, I always looked forward to Halloween. It was one of the best nights of the year. I got to dress up with one of those thin plastic masks that had that thin white elastic strap that went around the back of my head and put on the cape and t-shirt that matched the mask and run door-to-door with my brother and our neighborhood friends yelling trick-or-treat hoping that our our orange Halloween buckets would overflow with candy.

Now that I'm older it's fun to see the other side of things, kids dressing up as their favorite superhero, pop star, dinosaur, cartoon character, witch, ghost, goblin, zombie, Grim Reaper, or something else and ringing my doorbell to receive some candy in their orange pumpkin bucket.

While trick-or-treating we're always hoping to run into that house that gives out the full-sized candy bars! And we're looking for the best neighborhoods to trick-or-treat in around Tyler to maximize our candy haul! We've got a list of some of the most popular neighborhoods to visit on Halloween. For most though, trick-or-treaters will receive a snack- or bite-sized candy. But it's all good though because the next doorbell they ring could be the one that has that elusive big candy bar waiting for them.

While out trick-or-treating kids and parents both have to be aware of their surroundings at all times. They have to remain visible to other people and drivers and be cautious of the candy they receive. We'd like to trust that everything we receive is good, but unfortunately, that is not the case. So we must protect ourselves and our kids by inspecting everything they receive on Halloween.

Have fun this Halloween and keep these safety tips in mind when you're out in the neighborhoods trick-or-treating.

13 Safety Tips For Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters While out trick-or-treating this Halloween it's important to keep safety in mind. Here are some safety tips for those going trick-or-treating or for anyone who might be traveling in neighborhoods this Halloween.

