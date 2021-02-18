True Vine Brewing Company Offering Free Water

If there is one positive that has come out of all this Winter mess across East Texas, it's that East Texans are always willing to step up and help when times are tough. One East Texas brewery is doing just that to help those that are without water today.

Get our free mobile app

True Vine Brewery in Tyler has become a great place to hang out, enjoy a locally brewed beer, some live music and just have a good time. They opened a new hang out on Earl Campbell Drive a couple of years ago. That location will not be a place to grab a Mermaids and Unicorns today, though. They will be passing out fresh water for East Texans that don't have any.

True Vine Brewing Company via Facebook

Yes, if you can make it safely to True Vine's Earl Campbell location between noon and 5 today (February 18) and have your own buckets or pots or whatever can be used to collect some water, True Vine will have it for you for free, up to five gallons, while supplies last.

Breweries have a history of supplying water to those when there is none. During hurricanes or other natural disasters, major breweries have stopped beer production to can fresh water.

It's been a struggle during this week of extreme Winter weather. First, it was no power for an extended period of time. Then, because of either busted water mains because of the cold or no power, East Texans are now without water. Thank you True Vine Brewing Company for stepping up and helping your fellow East Texans.