Longview Police Issue ATV / UTV Notice. Public Reacts

Extreme weather calls for extreme measures, depending on your situation. In the case of the snowpocalypse East Texas is experiencing, getting around for essential supplies has become rather hard considering how dangerously icy the roads are right now. For folks in Longview, some were utilizing their all terrain or utility terrain vehicles to pick up an essential supply or two. However, some were most likely abusing the situation which lead to a Longview police reminder.

The roads are a mess across East Texas. It's best to just stay at home because of the amount of snow and ice that's covering everything. I believe police are accepting of some alternative ways to travel as long as it's done safely. However, there are always one or two that will end up ruining it for everyone. I have a feeling that was the case for Longview police to announce this reminder.

While the law is very true concerning the use of these vehicles on public roadways, and it seems the best way to get around right now, the public couldn't help but give us some comment gems.

The next two comments I believe reiterate what I was talking about above, there were probably one of two idiots who took advantage of the situation and were using the time to have some fun rather than a real trip for supplies.

Be safe out there East Texas. We are seeing an unprecedented weather event that no one could have been ready for, especially here.