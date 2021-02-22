Native East Texan, Matthew McConaughey, Putting Together Benefit for Texas

There is a celebrity who HAS NOT lost his love for his home state of Texas, Matthew McConaughey. Now that Texas has thawed out from one of the worst Winter storms in decades, the recovery can begin. Matthew, and his wife Camila, are working to put together a virtual fund raiser to help out Texans still reeling from the storm.

Howdy world. Howdy America. Howdy Texas. Yes. As most of you know, my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it's had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities. And why most of the power is thankfully being restored, the busted water lines from from hospitals, to so many homes, has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive.

Camila and I are presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas. But we know that help is going to be needed for a while. And that's why Camila, the Just Keep Living Foundation, and I, are putting together a virtual benefit within the next two weeks to directly help the necessary long term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need. So stay tuned to my IG (Instagram) for updates. I'll get 'em to you as soon as I get 'em. As well, I'm gonna be making daily posts letting people know how to keep safe during this time, find resources, help volunteer and support others. As well as provide checklists to ensure that you are doing all you can and need to do to stabilize, rebuild and get back to living.

Now remember, right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors. Go knock on a door, go volunteer. If you're a have, please help out a have not, there is a bunch of them. In your neighborhood, across the street, where ever you can get to if you can it is needed please do.

Once again, our virtual benefit will be announced soon. So stay tuned to find out what we've got coming to you to help Texas, and Texans, get back on our feet. In the meantime, and all times, you know what to do. Thank you.