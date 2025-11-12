Times are tight for Texans and all Americans alike. By now, you've no doubt heard rumblings that President Donald Trump is now promising a $2,000 tariff dividend check for all qualifying Americans.

This week, the President doubled down on that promise via TRUTH Social, saying that all Americans, except high-income individuals, will receive a $2,000 dividend check from his Administration's tariff program.

Who Qualifies for the President's Tariff Bonus?

This, of course, is not the first time that these "tariff stimulus" payments have been discussed. But today, perhaps even more than at the beginning of the tariffs, people need this dividend. Since the "stimulus" idea began, with these tariffs at least in part being blamed for rising inflation, President Trump and his Administration have been speaking about redistributing some of this money to the American people.

On TRUTH Social, the President wrote:

People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.

At this point, no specifics on how or when the $2,000 tariff dividend will be distributed. And aside from the President writing "not including high-income people," The White House has not made clear who would qualify for the dividend. So, for now we wait. Hopefully, soon, we'll have a clearer understanding of exactly who will be getting these dividends.