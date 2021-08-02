How Turning Off the News Brought Me a Little Peace

Maybe I'm not a real adult. Maybe I just don't care. Maybe I'm the only one making an sense. I really don't know but I just don't see how someone can watch and follow the news constantly. Whether it's the 24 hour news channels or following every move anyone in our government makes, it just doesn't seem fun or entertaining or have anything to add to my well being.

I really don't know what compelled me to write this but since I turned off the news a while back, I've felt a bit more at peace. When I did watch the news, here's what I saw:

The world is falling apart.

The economy is crashing.

Our president did what?!

This person murdered this person.

Some celebrity did something awesome.

The world isn't falling apart because this kid rescued a puppy.

Just watch it. Every night that's the format. What benefit does this have for our lives? What information have we truly learned? My answers, "nothing" and "nothing." So I just turned it off. I found something productive to do. I found a form of actual entertainment when I turn the TV on. I wish more people would do this and we'd all be a lot happier.

I have been heavily ridiculed by some of my friends for not getting involved in the political discussions going on. I've been heavily ridiculed because I haven't picked a side. I've been heavily ridiculed for being ignorant about certain issues. I've been heavily ridiculed because I think none of it affects me.

Fine. Ridicule me. But frankly, I 👏 Don't 👏 Care 👏 Period. I've removed myself from social media, too. All it's filled with is how much Biden is going to destroy this country followed by a post of how he is the greatest thing since sliced bread. He'll be in office for four years, someone else will take his seat and change things. One group will be proud, one group will upset. Rinse repeat in four years.

Stop being so worried about what's on the nightly or 24 hours news. I collect Transformers, play video games and read comics. Some would say I'm nothing more than a 43 year old man child and I don't know what I'm talking about. Fine. Think that. But you know what, I'm not a 43 year old who's constantly yelling ridiculous theories and believing every meme that's in front of me. That's my peace and it's why I'm just a little bit happier than you.

