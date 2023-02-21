Two Hot-Heads Jump Out Of Car And Fight In A Busy Arlington, Texas Intersection

Get our free mobile app

We're always on the lookout for something interesting and controversial to capture on video these days. Someone in Arlington, Texas just happened to be at the right intersection at the right time to capture the video of two hot heads that were caught up in their argument that spilled beyond the confines of their car door.

Thanks to the extremely portable video cameras that we all have on our phones, more and more incidents like this seem to be popping up on social media showing us that people just don't seem to care what they do, where they do it, and when they do it.

Growing up in the Arlington area I don't recall anything like this ever happening. While it's been a while since it's apparent things have changed a bit when it comes to activity like this, the background scenery stays pretty much the same so I was able to recognize the intersection where this fight between two passengers took place. This is on the west side service lanes of southbound State Highway 360 at Park Row Dr.

Nothing is known about why these two hot-heads were fighting, except their fashion was straight out of 1995! I swear I saw guys wearing the same thing when I was traveling through that intersection when I was going to work at Six Flags Over Texas in 1995! Sagging calf-length jean shorts, oversized shirt, and hoodies. Now, the driver of the black Lexus got a front-row seat in the action taking place in this busy intersection.

Both dudes get in some pretty good shots at each other.

It was about a 2-minute bout for these two dudes. Each one of them seems to be landing some good punches along with a bunch of pushing and shoving and ultimately some MMA-style fighting thanks to the kicking.

The comments on Twitter are the best!

GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter loading...

GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter loading...

GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter loading...

GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter loading...

GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter GrindFace TV (Entertainment) via Twitter loading...

Up To $7500 Reward Being Offered On Each Of These 33 Texas Fugitives These suspects are still on the run from Texas law enforcement and they are among the 10 Most Wanted and Texas Fugitives still on the run

Play Retro Pac-Man At This Broken Bow Cabin That Hosts 12 Guests Save your quarters! This game is free when you stay in this cabin rental in Broken Bow!

25 Out Of 115 Arrests In Smith County Last Week Were Felony Arrests While the majority of Smith County was dealing with an ice storm last week, these suspected criminals were still out doing their criminal things. Everyone featured below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.