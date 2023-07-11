Two Texas Cities Named to Top 10 Best Vacation Destinations in the U.S.

Texas is a mighty fine state, full of mighty fine people living in mighty fine cities and towns. Being a Texan, like we are, we sometimes forget just how lucky people who live outside our state are... THEY GET TO VISIT TEXAS.

Of course, then they've gotta go back to Delaware or wherever. But how exciting it must be for them.

So this is a pretty cool list. The folks at Airport Parking Reservations compiled their list of the top 10 US vacation destinations, based on data and then they created a travel calculator and they claim that it'll tell you the best vacation spot for you, based on what it is you're looking for. Which is rad.

However they also compiled their list of the Top 10 vacation cities overall, and wouldn't you know, two Texas cities landed inside the Top 10. Interestingly enough zero cities from Delaware made the list.

Houston, Texas in at No. 3. Because:

Honky-tonks for a night of good ol’ fashioned two-stepping.

NASA’s Space Center.

The JPMorgan Chase Tower, which is the tallest building in Texas.

Affordability. Their research shows that the average cost of a room at a three-star hotel standing at just $56.

San Antonio, Texas comin' hot at No. 7. Because:

Short distance of just 9.5 miles from the airport.

The River Walk.

Museums and galleries. They've got a total of 50. The Museum of Art is a great place to start.

Texas is the only state to land two cities inside their Top 10. If you'd like to check out the full list you can do that here.

