Two Tyler Businesses Burglarized On Same Block Just Days Apart Traumatizing Employees

A safe working environment is the goal of every employer. They want their employees to feel safe when they come to work, unfortunately, that is not always the case. Some businesses are more prone to being targets of the bad guys than others.

The Tyler Police Department needs our help in identifying a couple of suspected robbers that hit up two Tyler businesses within days of each other. These businesses happened to be right next door to each other too.

Thanks to one of the businesses surveillance camera systems, the Tyler Police Department got a look at these guys and have since posted them on the Tyler Police Department's Facebook page as part of 'Find 'Em Friday' and they are now enlisting help from the public on identifying this pair.

The first burglary took place on Wednesday, March 9th at a business in the 300 block of W. Martin Luther King Blvd. The second burglary took place at a business right next door on March 23rd. The low-life's were wearing masks and face coverings, of course, gloves and big jackets. One guy though didn't have his entire face covered, so police are asking us to take a good look at this guy and see if you recognize him.

If you recognize either one, call the Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers hotline at 903.531.1058. Your anonymous tip could be rewarded if it leads to an arrest and conviction of these guys. Needless to say, employees at both of these businesses have been shaken up and traumatized by these two criminals. Let's work to identify these two suspects.

