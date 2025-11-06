(KNUE-FM) The other day, I wrote about my favorite thing about East Texas. You know what it is? Kindness. I love the way East Texans look out for each other, even — and perhaps especially — when the world feels extra stressful. Here, just a few days later, we see this post from the All Things Tyler social media group page on Facebook—case in point.

The Post That Touched East Texans

A Tyler-area woman named Kristina shared a post about a random act of kindness she witnessed this week, and gave a shout-out to a young man who took a few moments to show kindness to someone who needed a little help. She wrote:

"To the young man in the white truck at the light between Target & Walmart @ 3:15 this afternoon. I witnessed you physically get out of your truck while the light was red & walk around it to give to the man on the sidewalk who was in a wheelchair. I’m not sure of his situation. I couldn’t read the sign he was holding, but I want you to know (whoever you are & if you see this) that you were seen."

She went on to say that she had said a prayer both for him and the man he assisted, and took a moment to let him know that he is a good person and had done something that most wouldn't.

A Small Act That Made a Big Difference

You know what? That thoughtful lady taking a moment to give a shout-out to this young man online, when she didn't have to do so, is also an act of kindness. See what I mean?

East Texas is full of good-hearted people, and that is a great encouragement to all of us. Many people in the comments also said as much. Some even knew who the gentleman who needed a little assistance was and spoke kindly of him.

Why Stories Like This Matter

Thank you to that young man, thank you to Kristina, who took the time to share it, and thank you to all of those who took a moment to post an encouraging comment. You're right, Kristina, "kindness matters." It may be the most important thing.

Have you seen someone in one of our East Texas communities showing kindness? We'd love to hear about these everyday angels among us. Please shoot us a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

