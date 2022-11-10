Tyler Childers Brings in Charley Crockett & More for Big ’23 Tour

The year was 2011 when Tyler Childers, at the age of 19, independently released his first album Bottles and Bibles. But not much was heard from the Kentucky son outside of his home state.

Then six years later, in 2017, his sophomore album, the Sturgill Simpson produced, Purgatory, became a tipping point and ushered in his star status. As it goes for most succesful bands, seemingly overnight he was a star.

That lead to a record deal with RCA, and a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music Nashville. A couple years later, in 2019, his second Simpson-produced record, Country Squire, nearly went Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at at No. 12.

That album also gave us, in my opinion, the greatest love song of-all-time:

In September, Tyler Childers released his latest project, a gospel album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? The album serves as inspiration for the name of his next tour.

Today Tyler Childers announced his '23 Send in the Hounds Tour, and he's bringing out a lot of great friends to include Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, Elle King, Miles Miller, Margo Price, and many more.

Send in the Hounds Tour:

If you haven't yet, give my new podcast a listen. Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts including Koe Wetzel, Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Josh Abbott and many more. It's available to stream or download everywhere.

If you're craving more Texas and Red Dirt music, download our free Radio Texas, LIVE! app available on ANDROID or IOS. The music sounds great during the week at work, or when you're relaxing hard on the weekend.