(Tyler, Texas) There has never been a time that I didn’t feel safe living here in East Texas. While I don’t live in the city limits of Tyler, I’ve never felt unsafe when visiting a grocery store or going out to dinner with my wife.

It's common knowledge that crime happens everywhere but it’s still interesting to know what the most common crimes committed in Tyler are. That way you can do whatever possible to avoid these crimes and to just be aware of what’s going on where we live.

How Serious Are These Crimes?

If you’re interested in the most common crimes in Tyler, I was also curious about how serious these crimes are, meaning whether they are misdemeanor or felony charges. It’s a combination of both, which is not shocking. Obviously, it would be great to have a crime-free community but unfortunately that is just not reality.

Why Knowing Common Crimes Matters

The short answer is yes, while the most common crimes in Tyler are often the same, they do change from time to time. For example, we’ve all heard about catalytic converter theft (with thieves selling them to get money) on the rise in recent years so those numbers are a bit higher.

While we are talking about the most common crimes taking place in our community, you should feel pretty safe living in East Texas. There are so many other places, even in the state of Texas that deal with more serious crime issues.

And we have some great law enforcement agencies that truly want to protect and serve Texans.

What Crimes Top the List in Tyler?

Here is a look at the 6 most common crimes committed in Tyler, Texas.

