(Tyler, Texas) Living in East Texas is a dream come true, it’s beautiful, people are kind, it’s a wonderful place to call home. And it has been a wonderful place to call home for a long time.

There are so many beautiful streets, obviously, the brick streets of downtown Tyler come to mind. But with so much history and beauty in one place, it made me start to wonder what are the oldest buildings that are still standing in Tyler?

A History Lesson of Tyler, Texas

If you’re not familiar with the history of Tyler, Texas it was laid out in 1846 and named after former U.S. President John Tyler. The original inhabitants of the land were Caddo Indians, prior to 1846 when Smith County was established by the Texas legislature.

Tyler was big for farmers until 1930 when the East Texas old field was found when then created lots of jobs and brought in lots of money to the region.

We Take Pride in Our History

One thing that I love about East Texas is the pride that people have in living here. It’s fantastic to see people that want to keep our communities looking nice. Which is why some of the oldest buildings still standing in Tyler are in such good condition.

These Buildings in Tyler are Old But Still Standing Tall

While Tyler is growing quickly, there is still a lot of history to enjoy around town. Here is a look at the oldest buildings that are still standing in Tyler, Texas.

