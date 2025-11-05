(Tyler, Texas) I can imagine one of the most frustrating things about being a service-oriented business owner in East Texas is when scheduled business doesn't come to fruition. Whether it's because someone called too late and the appointment couldn't be rescheduled, or if a business owner is left with a "no-show," that's lost money and time that can never be recovered.

When People Don’t Show Up, It Hurts Local Businesses

Today, a business owner left a sincerely written post on the Facebook social media page All Things Tyler, where he shared his experience with this very issue. Out of respect for his privacy, let's refer to him simply as Bill.

A Tyler Business Owner Speaks Out About the Struggle

Bill shared that, even though he posts rarely in this group, he wanted to share what he feels has become an ongoing issue between businesses that post in the group about what they offer and would-be customers. He said he's noticed that people will reach out to businesses seeking their services only to then blow them off or "ghost" them.

While he said he understands that "things happen," it would be greatly appreciated if people would communicate with the businesses and let them know they won't be able to attend or that they've changed their minds.

He went on to say that lately, at least for his part, he's been "spending more time dealing with flaky people than [he] is working, am [is] having to consider shutting [his] business down because of it."

Locals Share Their Own Experiences—On Both Sides

Bill didn't share what type of work he does, but whatever it is, we're sorry to hear it. People are struggling as it is right now, and times are tough for many East Texans. The added stress of thinking you have business on the books that fails to materialize can be hard to manage.

In response, people from the Tyler area shared that they'd gone through similar issues. Others recommended getting a deposit when people are added to his schedule. Others shared that they'd had the opposite problem when trying to book an appointment or get on a service schedule, only to have the business "ghost" them.

A Call for Courtesy and Communication

My opinion? Look, like Bill, I agree that "things happen" and it's always good to err on the side of grace when someone communicates they were unable to follow through, on either side of the equation. At the same time, simply "ghosting" after plans are made and schedules are booked without any attempt to reach out and explain what happened isn't right. We should not only know better, but also do better.

Have you had any similar experiences you'd like to share? Please send us a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

