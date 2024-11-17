Popular Store in Tyler, Texas Was Closing, Now Staying OPEN!

We have heard about so many stores and restaurants in Texas either having to cut staff or close stores altogether. It’s sad to hear about any business in our area closing as that means people in our community are no longer going to have a job.

But there is some good news as one store that we all thought was closing is not shutting its doors after all.

What Stores Have Closed in Texas so far in 2024?

We just heard last week that Advanced Auto Parts was going to be closing hundreds of stores across the country.

And we had also heard that Big Lots was going to be closing stores, including the stores in Tyler, but we got word from a Big Lots employee the store on South Beckham has secured the ability to stay open.

Here are some businesses that have closed locations in 2024.

Employees Just Found Out Big Lots in Tyler Will Be Staying Open

After hearing about the store closing my wife and I walked through and bought a few items on sale. And I heard the employees saying they would be closing in December. But the employees are excited to announce they will be retaining their jobs, and the shelves will be restocked soon.

The Big Lots location at 1421 South Beckham is a huge building in Tyler. It wouldn’t look great to see a big building like that in the heart of town vacant. I’m glad to see that at least for now Big Lots on South Beckham will remain open.

