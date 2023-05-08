H-E-B and BBQ, you can't get much more "Texas" than that, until now. Just outside of Austin, TX, building of a new H-E-B location, complete with a two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant, is now under construction.

“We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to Georgetown, a growing community we’ve proudly been a part of for more than 55 years,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas. “We look forward to serving this community with a larger store that offers a wide assortment of products and services.”

Set to open next month (June '23) in Georgetown, TX, the massive 121,000 square foot store will have "the feel of European village, which relates to the character of the surrounding neighborhood, and feature two entry towers and pedestrian-friendly surroundings."

According to the press release here are a few special things patrons can expect:

True Texas BBQ with indoor and outdoor seating

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, allowing customers to shop online and pick up orders at the store or schedule delivery to their homes

Pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru, Patient Ed and Nutritional services

Full-service Bakery and Tortilleria that offers a wide selection of artisan breads, fresh tortillas made in house, large varieties of decadent desserts, pastries, and cakes

Expansive Deli featuring large assortment of cheese and charcuterie

Wine and Beer department with sampling stations and variety of local, national, and international labels

Wide selection of organic foods and expanded Healthy Living department

Blooms floral area with customer arrangements and floral décor items

Full-service meat market and seafood counter

Meal Simple area with chef-inspired options for quick and simple meal planning

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily

Texas Backyard, offering products for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertaining

Fuel station and car wash

