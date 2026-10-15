TYLER, Texas -- Have you ever wondered if your family history holds something nobody has ever told you?

Maybe you've heard the same story about your great-grandparents your whole life, but you've never been sure how much of it is true. Or perhaps you've wondered where your ancestors lived, what they did for a living, or how your family eventually ended up in East Texas.

If any of that sounds familiar, a free family history conference coming to Tyler might help you uncover a few answers, according to 903 Family.

A Free Family History Conference Is Coming to Tyler

The 24th Annual Family History Conference is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Douglas R. Mehling II Event Center at Breckenridge Village in Tyler.

According to the official conference website, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with doors opening at 8 a.m. Admission is free, and the conference is open to people ages 11 and older.

Whether you're an experienced family researcher or just beginning to explore your roots, there's something here for you.

What Can You Learn About Your Ancestors?

The conference will feature 16 breakout sessions and four hands-on workshops focused on family history research. Topics include genetic genealogy, DNA, research technology, and practical ways to investigate your family's past.

And considering how much information is available today that previous generations couldn't easily access, it's pretty remarkable what people can discover.

Of course, you might uncover something unexpected. Maybe that family legend about being related to royalty isn't quite what Grandma said it was.

Or maybe she was right all along.

What Does the Tyler Genealogy Conference Cost?

General conference admission and the adult breakout sessions are free. However, the optional hands-on workshops cost $25 each, according to the organizers.

Registration is required, even though admission is free. You can find registration details and additional information on the conference website.

The conference takes place Saturday, October 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Douglas R. Mehling II Event Center at Breckenridge Village, located at 15062 Pleasant Retreat Road (County Road 1145) in Tyler.

After all, you never know what you might discover when you start digging into your family's past. And sometimes the most interesting stories are the ones that have been sitting in our own family trees all along.

At the same time, family history isn't just about names and dates. The places where our ancestors lived and were laid to rest can hold stories of their own. Take a look at some of East Texas' oldest cemeteries.

Read More: The Oldest Cemeteries in East Texas Hold Stories You Can Still Feel