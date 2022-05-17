The General Booty era has officially come to a close at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, TX. The former Allen, TX high school standout -- the same school that produced Arizona Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray -- has transferred north of the Red River

Last season as a freshman Booty popped on a lot of radars after an impressive performance early in the season against then-ranked No. 14 Navarro Junior College. That week he threw for 528 yards and eight touchdowns, leading his TJC Apaches to the win.



Booty finished up his only season at TJC completing 233 of his 381 passing attempts last year for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns. But it's not clear what his role will be this year as The Sooners' presumed starter will be Dillon Gabriel, and they've already added Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville.

It is certainly worth noting that Booty, as a sophomore, does still have three years of eligibility.

If you haven't heard the name, it's probably because you actually haven't heard it yet, it's pretty memorable. The Sooners' newest QB's full name is General Axel Booty, and he is a third generation quarterback. Both his grandfather and uncle were under center at the collegiate level.

“Obviously my name’s an attention-grabber and people like to do headlines with it, but I like to show people with my play that I can back it up, too,” General told The Dallas Morning News. “I have done that, I’m going to continue to do that as well, and give them a reason to remember my name.”

The Sporting News reports that Booty's grandfather, Johnny, was a top quarterback recruit out of high school an played for both Arkansas and Mississippi State. His uncle, John David Booty, was the starting quarterback for USC, where he lead the Trojans to two Rose Bowl victories in the '90s.

