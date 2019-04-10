Tyler Komen More Than Pink Walk

Throughout the years, thousands of East Texans have come out the Saturday before Mother's Day to run and walk to raise money to help find a cure for breast cancer and they'll be doing it again this year too!

101.5 KNUE is proud to be a partner of the Susan G. Komen Tyler More Than Pink Walk. This years' special event will once again take place on the brick streets of Tyler's Azalea District on Saturday, May 11th beginning at Bergfeld Park. A couple of years back the foundation changed the name from Race For The Cure to More Than Pink Walk because of the ongoing evolution of the organization. During the day of the race, organizers also noticed there were more walkers than runners on race day and decided to shift the name and to keep the fundamental principals of the event, helping to find a cure for a disease that affects women and men alike.

Registration is happening now for this year's event. You may register and participate as an individual or as teams.

On walk day, Saturday, May 11th, registration and activities begin at 7 a.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m.