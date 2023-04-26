Did You Hear Tyler, TX is Getting a New Bargain Shopping Store?

East Texas bargain hunters take notice. We are all set for a new bargain shopping option in Tyler, TX. Tyler Liquidations will be opening soon and they're hoping to save all of us money, here's what we know about the new spot.

Store owner Kayla Ivey tells Inforney.com, “We are a family of bargain shoppers who wanted to bring the experience to everyone locally. We love our community and want to offer something new. The store will offer a unique shopping experience with a opportunity for our community to save money; to have more for less and shop locally."

Ivey also clarified that the new store will sell merchandise from popular stores like Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

The Ivey's aren't new to The Rose City, they also own Tyler Thrift. In a post in April on Facebook they shared the news of the new store:

Many of you have heard Dallas and I talking about our new business venture and this is it! Things are shaping up quickly and we can’t wait for you guys to see it. Don’t worry, Tyler Thrift isn’t going anywhere! We are just giving you guys another cheap place to get great items. Please like and share the page Tyler Liquidations so you can stay informed on when we will be open and get sneak peeks at the products and giveaways we’ll have.

Right now, Tyler Liquidation has its sights set on a May opening, though no specific date has been locked in just yet. The new store will be at 9076 US- 271.

