Panhandling in Tyler has sparked a conversation after a local TikTok creator shared a video about an interaction that made her uncomfortable. Christena said she recently gave a man $5 at a fast-food drive-thru but was uneasy about being approached at her vehicle. Her video prompted other East Texans to share similar experiences.

There’s no question that many people are dealing with financial pressure. People are struggling to make money but making other people uncomfortable is not okay too.

A $5 Donation Turned Into an Uncomfortable Interaction

In the video Christena describes how she was going through a fast food drive thru and a man approached her window. She described him as a man in his 30's, and out of the kindness of her heart she gave the man $5. After handing over the money she also told him that it made her feel uncomfortable to have a man approach her like that. And that it would be more appropriate if she would approach men for cash or food.

Christena is a long time East Texas resident and continued to talk about how panhandling has increased quite a bit lately. And continued to say how uncomfortable it made her feel to have a man approach her like that.

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Other East Texans Say They've Experienced Something Similar

The comment section had lots of opinions with the bulk of them from women saying they have felt the same way recently. Others saying that we should do as Jesus would do and help out.

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Has Panhandling Increased in East Texas?

Is this something that you have experienced? Do you think the panhandling is getting more intense in East Texas? I would love to hear from you. You can email me anytime at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

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