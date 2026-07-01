The city of Tyler is coming together against gun violence. After 5-year-old Josiah Williams was shot, local residents say they've had enough of the gun violence. The FBI is still investigating the shooting and there is a $25,000 reward being offered for anyone who has details on the shooting or the suspected shooter.

FBI Continues Investigating Josiah Williams Shooting

According to CBS 19, this past weekend there were dozens of families, faith leaders, and community members who met near the Texas African American Museum before starting their Peace Walk to Woldert Park.

By now, most people have heard about the $25,000 reward, but investigators still need answers about why the shooting happened.

READ MORE: East Texas Teen Indicted in Shocking Shooting Case

Organizers Hope to Inspire Lasting Change

Organizers of the event say that Josiah's case is just one of several recent shootings in Tyler and around East Texas. The goal of the event was to encourage unity, strengthen neighborhoods, and send a message that violence should not be the norm in our community.

Participants said they hope the walk encourages young people to choose peace over violence. Organizers also said that the Peace Walk was the beginning of a larger effort to reduce violence through stronger community relationships and continued outreach.

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$25,000 Reward Still Available

The FBI is still looking for information and the $25,000 reward is still available for anyone who has more information regarding the shooting that took place.

There is no reason a 5-year-old should be shot, especially in our own community here in East Texas. Community leaders hope this tragedy inspires lasting change and helps reduce violence in East Texas.

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