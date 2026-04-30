A grand jury has now indicted an East Texas teenager for a mass shooting that took place last year. According to KETK, 19-year-old Sulphur Springs resident Drake White was indicted for allegedly shooting into a crowd at a Wood County property.

What Led to the Wood County Shooting

The investigation was handled by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office after White was arrested while investigators reviewed details of the shooting that took place on November 25, 2025. Sheriff’s deputies first arrived at the residence off North State Highway 37 in Wood County after reports of a shooting. Witnesses told law enforcement that a dispute took place involving a gun between White and another individual.

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Witnesses Describe What Happened

One victim tried to stop the fight before it escalated by telling everyone on the property to leave, specifically White. The victim said that White was almost at his vehicle when he heard a gunshot. Next, the victim claims White was pointing and shooting numerous rounds in the direction of a fire pit with several people around it.

White then attempted to bring the victim into the vehicle with him but failed; White drove off with several other people. More gunshots were reported after White stopped his vehicle at the end of the property's driveway.

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Charges Filed Against the Suspect

White was later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $150,000.

A grand jury decided on March 30 to indict White on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as part of a mass shooting. White’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.

We will try to keep you updated on this case as it develops.

The Worst Texas Crimes Committed by Minors Here is a list of the worst crimes committed by minors in Texas history Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins