Tyler Police Asking For Help Identifying ‘Car Door Checking’ Man

We're all in such a rush to get home from a long day at work or running errands that we often forget to take the first and most simplest step in securing our vehicles: Locking the doors. We basically make it super easy for thieves to break into our stuff and steal our valuables.

As a friendly reminder to make sure you lock your doors and secure your vehicle before you retire for the evening, The Tyler Police Department as part of their #FindEmFriday series of FB posts are asking for the public's help in identifying one "touch feely" suspect.

We are sure this nice looking gentleman was just trying to make sure everyone safely locked their doors at 1:45am... Posted by City of Tyler Police Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

Tyler Police are searching for this guy who was spotted at the "un-neighborly" hour of 1:45 AM tugging on a car door in an attempt to see if the owner left if unlocked and possibly make off with some of their valuables.

If you have any information that can help Tyler PD, please contact Det. Thomas at 903-531-1035 and don't forget to lock your doors tonight and criminals, stop touching stuff that don't belong to you!