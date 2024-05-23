Memorial Day weekend is upon us in East Texas. That means many of us are hoping to sneak out of work early on Friday to enjoy the long three day weekend to unofficially kick off summer. That means some time to relax either with friends and/or family at home or out on one of the many lakes in East Texas. Most likely, adult beverages will be consumed at these get togethers which could possibly result in someone driving drunk. Tyler Police will increase their presence this weekend to help get these impaired drivers off the road or the water.

While we do have Memorial Day Monday off, remember the true meaning of what this holiday is about, the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Many of you will raise a glass to those who have past. Just be mindful to not indulge to the point of thinking you're able to get behind the wheel and drive to your destination. This could turn out badly for yourself, your loved ones or a stranger who ends up in your path.

Starting this Friday, May 24, Tyler Police will have additional officers on the roads to watch out for those who are impaired behind the wheel. This is in conjunction with a program called Selective Traffic Enforcement Program or STEP. Tyler Police expect increased traffic inside the city and at Lake Tyler because of the holiday weekend.

Don't Drink and Drive

Drinking and driving is one of the most avoidable ways to get arrested. If you plan on going out and having drinks for an evening, don't drive to your location. Have a sober friend drive you to and from your get together, call a cab or take an Uber or Lyft. There are too many options available to us to not endanger ourselves and those around us.

Go out and have a great time. Just get there and back home without having to drive yourself.

