Did Your Favorite Longview Restaurant Pass It’s Latest Inspection?

Get our free mobile app

Owning and operating a restaurant means your business is subjected to health inspections by the local health department. It's not just typical fast food and fine and casual dining establishments in Longview, Texas that are subjected to an inspection, but anywhere food is prepared and served to the public. This includes schools, food trucks, nursing facilities, convenience stores, grocery stores, and more.

In Longview, the Food Service division of the Environmental Health Department is responsible for inspecting food service establishments within the city. Health inspectors are responsible for investigating food-related complaints and ensuring that public health isn't being compromised and that food is being held and served properly and safely.

The Food Service department routinely inspects area restaurants and gives them a letter grade based on their inspection. These restaurants may be inspected daily, weekly, quarterly, biannually, or annually. Dependent upon the latest grade and if there are any major issues that need to be addressed immediately. If there are issues, then the restaurant will have to take immediate action to correct the problem.

Inspectors are looking to make sure food safety and sanitation regulations are being adhered to. That foods are being held at the right temperature and stored properly because if not the public could be negatively affected by the growth of harmful bacteria or other foodborne illnesses.

There were a couple of Longview area restaurants that had a less than satisfactory grade when inspected. Others had great grades, but that didn't mean they were all perfect. Let's take a look at the latest restaurants that were inspected along with their letter grade.

Take A Look At These Longview Area Restaurant Inspection Reports (10.16.23) Longview area restaurants were recently paid a visit by the health inspector. Find out how your local favorites performed on their latest inspection. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Take A Look At These Longview Area Restaurant Inspection Reports (09.25.23) Here is a listing of the latest grades and inspection reports by the Longview Environmental Health Department's Food Service department. They're inspecting more than restaurants. Anywhere food is served is up for inspection. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Any Of These 12 Longview Restaurants Fail Their Last Inspection? 09.12.23 Let's take a look at the latest food service inspection report from Longview from September 4 - 12th. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

Take A Look At These Restaurant Inspection Reports From NET Health (10.04.23) Here is a listing of the latest restaurant inspection reports that have been conducted by NET Health. They're inspecting more than restaurants in Tyler but throughout Northeast Texas as well. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1