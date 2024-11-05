There is a lot of history in Tyler, Texas. As someone who has lived in East Texas my whole life, I can certainly attest to how much Tyler has grown throughout my life. There has been a lot of businesses that have come and gone as well. Some have been able to stand the test of time and various economic turns. Others, unfortunately, have not. Some of those long lost businesses had some cool signs to showcase their store front. Luckily, there is a Tylerite who is on a mission to "Save the Signs" and has some of those iconic signs of the past on display for all of us to see.

Save the Signs

If you head down Highway 155 South, you'll come to an intersection that has Lake Placid Road on the west side and Mockingbird Hill Road on the east side. If you turn east and travel down Mockingbird Hill Road for about half a mile or so, you'll come across an interesting roadside set up. Probably the first thing you'll notice is a huge smiling ball with hands out ready to greet you. Then you get a look at what surrounds that big smiling ball and that's where the nostalgia hits.

Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media loading...

You'll notice some signs of Tyler businesses past. You have most likely visited or driven by every one of them at some point. Sonoma Grill. Traditions. Putt-Putt Golf and Games. Those signs and more on display. There is even a classic Tyler road sign directing you to the Southwest Loop. What's even cooler is that these signs can be lit up at night for some extra "ohhs" and "ahhs" if you visit in the evening.

Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media loading...

Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media loading...

Tyler Boy

Mixed amongst the many signs is a QR code to scan with your phone. It will take you to the Facebook page of Tyler Boy. Here you get an explanation of why these signs are there and even a brief history of a couple of them. The page is fairly new so go by and give it a like. I would expect there are plans to expand this nostalgic area and any updates would be shown on the page.

This was a cool excursion to take this afternoon. Below you will find a few pictures I took from out there. If you want to check it out for yourself, you can put it in your GPS as 10691 Mockingbird Hill Road, Tyler, Texas or County Road 159. You will love it for the trip down memory lane. Your kids will love it because of the smiling ball.

