So coming up this Saturday, November 2, any manual clock you have in your Texas home will have to moved one hour back to end Daylight Savings Time. That means we'll start having sunsets at 5 o'clock and think it's midnight by 8 p.m. That also means that come spring time, we'll move those clocks ahead one hour to begin Daylight Savings Time. It's an annoying and outdated practice that needs to go away. Most of Texas agrees, too.

Ending Daylight Savings Time

Utilities Now, a Fort Worth electric provider, surveyed 1,000 Texas residents to get an approval or disproval of Daylight Savings Time. They got responses from multiple generations of Texans like Gen Z, Baby Boomers, Millennials and others. In total, 70 percent of respondents want the twice a year time change to end. The individual breakdown of the numbers is very impressive. You can dig deeper into those at utilitiesnow.com.

Bringing an end to Daylight Savings Time will be a bit of a process, though. It has already been attempted in Washington, D.C. In 2023, a bill was introduced (called the Sunshine Protection Act) that would have made Daylight Savings Time permanent. The bill passed in the senate but never made it past the house. That means it's left up to the lawmakers in Austin to make a change. They tried in 2023, too, but nothing came of it (mysanantonio.com).

Here is My Daylight Savings Time Proposal

I want the twice a year time change to end. The practice is antiquated and I hate it getting dark so early during the fall and winter months. Here's my proposal; turn the clocks back 30 minutes and leave it there. We'll still get our 9 p.m. sunsets in the summer, which is awesome, and the more reasonable 6:30 sunsets in the fall and winter. No more dragging to work on the Monday after losing a full hour of sleep in the spring. No more time-of-night confusion when the sun sets at 5 p.m. in the winter.

The time is now to join Arizona and Hawaii and end the time change practice once and for all.

