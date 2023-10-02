As of Monday, October 2, 2023, one Chick-fil-A location in Tyler, Texas is adjusting its business hours.

Nope, sorry to tell anyone who may have been hoping, but Chick-fil-A has NOT decided to open their doors on Sundays. And that's a true shame for those of us who find we have extra severe Chick-fil-A cravings on Sundays.

At the same time, although those Sunday cravings are legit, we appreciate the fact that Chick-fil-A is committed to staying closed on Sundays so employees can always count on having that day off to enjoy with family and friends.

However, the Chick-fil-A location at 5716 S Broadway Ave in Tyler, Texas HAS adjusted its dining room hours. (That's the location in the Best Buy parking lot, by the way.

A post was shared via Facebook outlining the change at around 11:45 p.m. on September 29. The post read:

"Effective Monday, Oct 2, 2023, Chick-fil-A Broadway Crossing will start closing the Dining room at 9pm each day (Mon-Sat). Our award-winning Drive Thru service will continue to be open until 10pm each day (Mon-Sat). The Dining Room change better aligns with the other Chick-fil-As in the Tyler area AND allows us to enhance daily cleaning routines. Thanks for eating with us and supporting Chick-fil-A!"

Although the dining room hours are changing, it's a relief to know you can still get that craving satisfied until 10 via drive-thru.

By the way, speaking of cravings... have you had the chance to try their new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich yet? Y'all. Seriously. Get thee to a Chick-fil-A and try it! Well, as long as it isn't after 9 p.m. in the dining room or 10 p.m. in the drive-thru.

Thank me later.

