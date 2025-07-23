(Tyler, Texas) All of East Texas will be paying close attention as a highly anticipated court trial is set to begin on Monday, August 25, 2025. Scotty Lee Goble of Corsicana has been charged with the murder of Heriberto “Eddie” Ramirez of Tyler.

What Happened Leading Up to the Shooting?

On October 11, 2024, Eddie was working at a business he co-owned located at 3815 SSW Loop 323 called Junior’s Taqueria. There was an argument that took place between the employees and Goble. The incident began inside the restaurant regarding an issue with an order that was placed.

According to CBS 19, The incident then escalated outside, a witness reported that Goble was yelling at employees, and he sat his infant’s car seat down on the sidewalk. The argument continued to escalate, and Goble ended up being knocked to the ground. He was about 10 feet from Ramirez when he pulled out his gun and shot Ramirez.

This Trial Has Been Pushed Back Already

The trial was originally set to begin on May 19, 2025, but was delayed due to the amount of evidence regarding this case. The new trial is set to begin on August 25th, and this is going to be one case that gets a lot of attention.

Goble Broke Bond Conditions Prior to Trial

In June, Goble was rearrested for violating the conditions of his bond in which he was ordered to not communicate in any manner directly or indirectly with the victim's family. As he was leaving the courthouse he allegedly told the victim’s cousin and girlfriend “that’s what you get for punching people”.

We will continue to update you on this story as the trial begins.

