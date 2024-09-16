Killers Still Walking Free from These 5 Texas Cold Cases

After a long day at work or even a long week my wife and I love to sit down and watch crime shows, especially the ones that are closer to home or at least have some ties to Texas. While I absolutely hate that families had to go through these horribly tragic situations, it’s intriguing to us and so many others which is why crime shows have become so popular. But there are some crimes from here in the Lone Star State that remain unsolved and there are killers that are still walking free.

Texas Crime Scene Canva loading...

While there are thousands of crimes shows detailing so many horrific crimes that have taken place, it’s heartbreaking when you slow down to realize that these events have hurt so many families. Law enforcement would still love to figure out what happened with all of these cases but there are so many new cases to tackle there is never enough time for all of the work to be done.

Let’s Look at Texas Cases Specifically

It’s always interesting to hear about some of the crimes that have taken place, especially in the state that we call home. I’ve always felt safe in Texas, but the cases below remind you that evil things happen everywhere.

Get our free mobile app

Killers Behind These Texas Cold Cases Are Still Free

It’s sad that these families are still looking for answers as to why they lost loved ones. But here is a look at 5 Texas cold cases where the killer is still on the loose.

The Killers Behind These 5 Texas Cold Cases Still Roam Free