Thanks to a perfect combination of average yard size, meat prices, meat availability, and weather, The Rose Capital of the World has been named a Top 5 Best Cookout City in the U.S. for 2025.

With Labor Day around the corner and high school, college, and NFL action nearly here, it's good to know we can count on ourselves for delicious food.

The Top 5 Best Cookout Cities in America

Of course, Tyler, TX (No. 4) was able to beat out giant metros including New York City (No. 237) and Atlanta, Georgia (No. 209), which do have a wider selection of butchers, but even a bigger meat selection than most can't beat a good ol' fashioned East Texas BBQ. We're not even sure they know how to grill correctly in either of those cities.

A pre-game cookout in Miami (No. 265) or Mobile, Alabama (No. 37) is much more likely to get rained on; we don't have to worry much about the wet stuff this time of year. And eventhough, we are still dealing with that late summer, early fall Texas heat, when it's all said and done, we're still one of the best places to cookout.

No surprise that the folks at Lawn Love found that three of the top four American cities for cooking out are right here in the Lone Star State.

No. 4: Tyler, Texas | Overall score: 57.49

Google Search Interest for Grill-Related Terms: 585 | Rank: 103

Number of Top-Rated Butcheries: 1 | Rank: 43

Number of Butcheries: 6 | Rank: 82

Average Price of a Ribeye Steak: $14.60 | Rank: 4

Yard Size: 0.58 acres | Rank: 3

With the best all taken care of, now let's run down the rest. Below you'll find the Top 10 cities for a Meaty Cookout.

Keep an eye out for adverse weather forecasts and burn bans or other grilling restrictions in your area.