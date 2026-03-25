(KNUE-FM) We all know there are some iconic brands in Texas that we all love. The one I’m specifically talking about today is Whataburger. They make great burgers, especially if you’re looking for a great meal late at night. But how deep is your loyalty toward Whataburger?

READ MORE: Texas Whataburger Secret Menu

Where to Find Whataburger on the Las Vegas Strip

For example, there is a Whataburger on the Las Vegas Strip, would you stop in for a visit? In Las Vegas you can get just about any type of food you want at any time of the day. But does your loyalty toward Whataburger make you want to seek it out when on vacation?

If you're curious the Whataburger on the Strip is located at 3752 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Near the Waldorf Astoria.

To be honest, I am just excited to see the world’s largest Whataburger. I have a Vegas trip planned for my nephew’s 21st birthday coming up soon, and while I don’t have all of my meals planned out for the trip, I am still excited to see how massive this Whataburger is.

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What Makes This Whataburger So Unique

Just like everything in Las Vegas, the restaurant is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The two-story Whataburger location is also home to another restaurant, it shares space with Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse.

It’s been a long time since I have been to Vegas. I am excited to see some of the new attractions and restaurants.

#vegastok #lasvegastiktok #vegastiktok #vegasstrip ♬ Vlog - wouldliker @sincitykittyofficial Come with me to the iconic two-story Whataburger on the Las Vegas Strip 🍔✨ The only Whataburger in the world with a bar, beer on tap & frozen daiquiri machines 😏 Perfect late-night food in Vegas after a long Strip walk — save this for your trip! #vegasfoodie

Would Texans Visit Whataburger in Vegas?

I’m curious, if you were headed to Vegas would you feel the urge to visit the huge Whataburger location on the Strip, or skip it because we have so many locations around us here in the Lone Star State? Let me know your thoughts or if you have any other Vegas suggestions for me. My email address is billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Whataburger Fan's Replies to Pronunciation Tweet Gallery Credit: Whataburger via Twitter