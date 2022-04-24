Tyler, TX Cops Looking For These Three Alleged Thieves

If its the weekend, then you know its time for the Tyler Police Department to put a few alleged and wanted criminals on blast on social media with this week's edition of #FindEmFridays. This week, police are looking for a dude who saw someone drop their wallet but didn't bother to tell the person and two guys stealing stuff out of Home Depot.

Finders Keepers Unfortunately Won't Work In This Case

According to the story as told by Tyler Police on Facebook, the victim in this case dropped his wallet without knowing it and this gentleman here picked it up and put it in his pocket while the victim is leaving the store. It’s all on video, the guy never tries to give the wallet back or made any attempt to return it. The incident happened at the Shell station on the NNW Loop. If you can identify him please contact Det. Chamberlain at 903-531-1058 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2388.

This Duo Is Wanted For Allegedly Stealing From Home Depot

These guys are accused of stealing from the Home Depot on multiple occasions. Some of the stolen items include vacuums and leaf blowers. Then they leave a red GMC Yukon. The man in the hat has been identified but police are still looking for an ID on the guy with the glasses. If you can identify them, please contact Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833. Don't get caught getting put on blast by the Tyler Police, don't steal!

These Men Are Among The Most Wanted Sex Offenders In Texas Let's take a look at the most wanted sex offenders in the state of Texas. They are to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. If you spot them, call local authorities.

Anderson County Wanted Suspects - April 2022 Here is a list of suspects wanted out of Anderson County, Texas