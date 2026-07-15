Anonymous Man Gives Away Cash at Tyler Walmart
There is nothing better than seeing people do kind and generous things here in East Texas with nothing expected in return. It's something that we don't see as much as we would like, but when it pops up it reminds us there are still lots of great people in the world, especially in Texas.
A Surprise Inside Tyler Walmart
Recently, there was a man who was blessing others at a Walmart store in Tyler. What made this generous gesture even more special was that this man wasn't recording his act of kindness; he wasn't wearing Meta glasses so he could post about his kindness on social media. This was just about helping others.
READ MORE: Heartwarming Act of Kindness at Tyler Target
What Dylan Hittle Shared
I reached out to Dylan Hittle as he was the person who posted about this kindness online and he shared that the man said that "he was recently blessed and became a millionaire, and God told him to give you this." That is when the man pulled out a stack of cash and gave Dylan $100 and the kindness continued, the man then paid for two other people's groceries.
The Facebook Post That Inspired Others
Dylan never posted the man's name but did make a post about what happened on the All Things Tyler TX Facebook page. The post said to the guy in the white shirt and red hat at Walmart thank you from me and everybody else you help. You deserve nothing but the best in life.
It's so refreshing to see a great story from our area where people are doing incredible things to help other people. It's stories like this that remind us why so many people love living in Texas.
Ways to Celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day
Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan
37 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams