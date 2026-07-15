There is nothing better than seeing people do kind and generous things here in East Texas with nothing expected in return. It's something that we don't see as much as we would like, but when it pops up it reminds us there are still lots of great people in the world, especially in Texas.

A Surprise Inside Tyler Walmart

Recently, there was a man who was blessing others at a Walmart store in Tyler. What made this generous gesture even more special was that this man wasn't recording his act of kindness; he wasn't wearing Meta glasses so he could post about his kindness on social media. This was just about helping others.

READ MORE: Heartwarming Act of Kindness at Tyler Target

What Dylan Hittle Shared

I reached out to Dylan Hittle as he was the person who posted about this kindness online and he shared that the man said that "he was recently blessed and became a millionaire, and God told him to give you this." That is when the man pulled out a stack of cash and gave Dylan $100 and the kindness continued, the man then paid for two other people's groceries.

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The Facebook Post That Inspired Others

Dylan never posted the man's name but did make a post about what happened on the All Things Tyler TX Facebook page. The post said to the guy in the white shirt and red hat at Walmart thank you from me and everybody else you help. You deserve nothing but the best in life.

It's so refreshing to see a great story from our area where people are doing incredible things to help other people. It's stories like this that remind us why so many people love living in Texas.

Ways to Celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day Today (February 17, 2022) is National Random Acts of Kindness Day. It's also National Random Acts of Kindness Week. Did you know this holiday originated in Denver, Colorado? Here are a few simple and fun ways to celebrate, courtesy of herahub.com Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan