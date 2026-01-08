(KNUE-FM) There are so many good things happening here in East Texas and we need to talk about the positive things. Many people are working to stop the negativity in their life, and it’s amazing how when you look for good things you notice more than you expect.

A Positive Moment at a Tyler Target

For example, earlier this week there was an amazing employee at Target in Tyler that took time to search the store for a lost necklace which was eventually returned to its owner. And there was another really cool thing that happened at the same Target location that I wanted to let you know about.

How One Shopper Shared Positivity

Lynette Jordan shared the story in the ‘All Things Tyler’ Facebook group. She mentioned that while she was doing some shopping she found a card left by another guest just giving words of positivity.

Why This Story Resonated Across East Texas

It’s things like this that remind me how special East Texas truly is, because moments like this are becoming rare. Just think about it, someone took the time to write a card for a complete stranger, sending them support and positive words. That is so awesome!

It was great to see that I wasn’t the only person who really enjoyed seeing this online as the post has over 1,200 reactions on Facebook.

To whoever took the time to do this, thank you. And make sure you keep your eye out while you’re shopping, you never know when you might be the next person to receive one of these cards.

Sweet Greeting Card Left at Target in Tyler It's amazing the simple yet kind acts that happen in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins