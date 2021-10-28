Tyler’s Fall Family Fun Fest Brings Out The Little Monsters

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department transformed the Glass Recreation Center into a spooky but safe place for families on Thursday evening as they hosted their annual Fall Family Fun Festival.

Families from all over the city came out to make their way around Woldert Pond stopping at various stations along the way where local vendors passed out candy to the little ones (and some big ones too, we see yall grown folks, its ok!).

Melz

The free event was open to kids ages 2-12 and if featured games, food trucks, and a costume contest and the kids came out ready to win! There were lots of superheroes, a few villains, some first responders and a few scary monsters. It was a lot of fun and we want to thank the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department for inviting us out!

Melz

I pulled up to the Glass Rec Center with a jar full of candy and had some fun with everyone there as the kids stopped by our table and snatched all the treats starting with this little cutie on our Facebook Live video that helped herself to as much candy as she wanted.



Like I said before, the kids came out in their costumes ready to win the costume contest so I snatched a few photos of some of our favorites also just in cast you might need a last minute costume idea for this weekend. Check out our gallery below!

Kids Showcase Their Halloween Costumes At Tyler's Fall Family Fun Fest Check out some photos of all these cute little ones in their Halloween costumes!

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween