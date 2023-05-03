Tyler, TX Glass Recreation Center Offering Teen Life Skills Classes

Take A Look At Your Teen And Ask Yourself: "Is This Kid Really READY For The Real World?"

As parents, sometimes we forget that our "schools" can't teach our kids everything there is to know about LIFE, meaning the things that are "outside" of "books". The things that happen in life that they have to learn either on their own or with our help and guidance.

We're talking about "basic LIFE SKILLS", the things WE tend to HATE as adults but have to do anyway like basic car maintenance, cooking, finances, you know RESPONSIBLITIES.

A Tyler Rec Center Is Offering Teens A Chance To Learn These Things.

The Glass Recreation Center is starting a new free program for teenagers ages 13 to 17 to help prepare them for the future. The program, set to begin on June 6, is to help teens with subjects that are either no longer taught in school or do not get enough attention.

Its Called "The Teen Life Skills Program"

The Teen Life Skills Program will be held at the Glass Recreation Center at 501 W. 32nd St. every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Subjects will range from learning how to create a resume to basic car maintenance. Each class will be taught by a professional in the relevant field.

Hurry, Space Is VERY Limited!

Parents will be able to choose which class(es) they would like their teen to participate in. Space is limited. The Glass Recreation Center is only accepting 15 participants for each subject.

For more information about the Teen Life Skills Program or about the Glass Recreation Center, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

