Tyler’s Most Expensive And Beautiful Home For Sale Has Been Reduced Again

It's a beautiful property. The most expensive on the market in Tyler right now. However, it's not selling and the price has been reduced again.

If you're trying to purchase a house right now, you've got to act fast and be prepared to put an offer or contract on it pretty quickly or it'll be sold before you know it. Small to medium sized homes are going the quickest, but that doesn't mean some expensive properties aren't selling though. Just take a quick look through Zillow or Realtor and you'll see 'pending' or 'contingent' on homes of all sizes.

Take for instance this beautiful home that was built in 2015, when it was originally listed on realtor.com it was priced at $3,750,000 on July 15, 2019. The French styled estate on the eastern side of Lake Tyler was reduced to $3,495,000 on September 16, 2019. The property boasts an 8,562 square foot home with four bedrooms, five full baths, two half baths and a three car garage that's sitting on nearly seventy acres of land across from Lake Tyler on Eastside Rd. This property has been reduced again according to Realtor.com, and is on the market now for $3,350,000 (as of July 9, 2020).

This gorgeous estate has been on the market now for more than 650 days and it's still looking for a buyer. Situated in 'The Reserve' subdivision at Lake Tyler, the home at 15141 Eastside Rd. also features a pool, spa and guest house and is located across the street from Lake Tyler and also has a private dock and boat ramp access.

Scroll through and see $3,350,000 will get you near Lake Tyler.