Unclaimed Money Will Now Be Sent To You Thanks To New Texas Law

Even though we have your chance to win cash right now on the radio, there's another entity that may have some cash for you as well: The State Of Texas!

As you know, every year, The Texas Comptroller's Office reminds Texans that the state is sitting on literally MILLIONS of dollars of unclaimed money from things like forgotten utility deposits, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.

But A New Law Will Now Make It Easy For You To Get Your Money Back.

Texas State Capitol, Austin Getty Images loading...

In the past, to get the money, Texans would have to go to ClaimItTexas.org to see if they were owed money and file a claim. But thanks to Texas House Bill 1514, which was passed by lawmakers in 2021, you don't have to worry about filing a claim any more because now the Texas Comptroller’s office will send checks to people without requiring them to file a claim.

Get our free mobile app

The Comptroller’s office has returned more than $4 billion in unclaimed property since this program began in 1962.

How to win money from your favorite radio station Unsplash photo loading...

The new law directs the agency to send checks for unclaimed properties under $5,000, if the agency believes it can link the owed money to the correct owner. Of course this could mean a long wait (this is government bureaucracy in case you forgot) so for people who don’t want to wait, you can still make claims by going to ClaimItTexas.org.

In the 2022 fiscal year, 160,000 Texans got checks totaling $309 million for unclaimed property and according to KETK, the state is currently holding more than $7 billion in cash and other valuables so you might want to take a look at what's available and see if you have some money out there you may not know about.

Dennis Quaid's Former Austin, Texas Home Here is a look inside the house that used to be owned by actor Dennis Quaid in Austin, Texas

Earl Thomas Selling His Austin, Texas Mansion Look inside the home of former Texas Longhorn Earl Thomas before he sells it for $6 million dollars.